Latest Weather Blog
Grand jury indicts man in killing of BRPD Sgt. Eisworth
BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for hitting BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth with his truck in June was indicted for first-degree murder on Thursday.
Eisworth was critically injured in June after 41-year-old Gad Black allegedly intentionally drove his truck into the sergeant's motorcycle. Black was arrested later that day at a nearby sporting goods store and booked for attempted first-degree murder. According to arrest documents, he had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel."
Eisworth was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 10. He received the Medal of Valor, BRPD's highest honor, along with multiple other awards for heroism.
Black was arrested with Asia Raby. A grand jury declined to charge her with obstruction of justice or accessories after the fact.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools hosting annual Fall Fling recruitment event
-
DOTD joins other state agencies to encourage drivers to buckle up, put...
-
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing ATV, credit cards from dead Livingston...
-
Deputies: Man accused of bringing gun into Plaquemine bar is convicted felon,...
-
Attorney general's office rejects city-parish effort to retain control over BREC board
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Jon Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...