Man arrested for murder after shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit

2 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 August 27, 2024 8:11 PM August 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting along I-110 on August 17, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD arrested Tyquincy James for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of machine guns after allegedly killing Antoine Bowie, 22, in a shooting.

A passenger was also injured in the shooting.

