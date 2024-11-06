81°
Man arrested for molesting young girl in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE — A man in Ascension Parish was arrested for molesting and raping a young girl, deputies said Wednesday.
Byron Crowfoot, 43, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl came forward with allegations that he sexually abused her over two years starting when she was six.
Crowfoot was booked by deputies on four counts of first-degree rape and one count of molesting a juvenile.
