Man arrested for molesting young girl in Ascension Parish

Wednesday, November 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — A man in Ascension Parish was arrested for molesting and raping a young girl, deputies said Wednesday.

Byron Crowfoot, 43, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl came forward with allegations that he sexually abused her over two years starting when she was six. 

Crowfoot was booked by deputies on four counts of first-degree rape and one count of molesting a juvenile. 

