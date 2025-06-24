Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile arrested again on child porn charges
FRANKLIN — An 18-year-old who was arrested for allegedly committing a sex crime against a juvenile earlier this month was booked on new charges after investigators searched his electronic devices.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Franklin on June 5 where Ra'Quan Ar'qua Prejean was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Prejean was released on a $20,000 bond.
Investigators then found child pornography on an electronic device owned by Prejean. A warrant was issued and deputies arrested Prejean again on Monday afternoon. He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bond is set at $75,000 with a no-electronic-device condition.
