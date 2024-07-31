93°
Man arrested for homicide at Baton Rouge night club in April
BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a night club off Scenic Highway in April.
Marquis Payne, 26, faces second degree murder charges connected to the death of Timotheus Bowie Jr. at the Palace Night Club on April 1.
BRPD says Payne shot Bowie just after midnight. Bowie was taken to the hospital in a personal car, where he later died.
