93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for homicide at Baton Rouge night club in April

1 hour 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 11:52 AM July 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a night club off Scenic Highway in April.

Marquis Payne, 26, faces second degree murder charges connected to the death of Timotheus Bowie Jr. at the Palace Night Club on April 1. 

BRPD says Payne shot Bowie just after midnight. Bowie was taken to the hospital in a personal car, where he later died.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days