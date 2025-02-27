66°
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on Catalpa Drive
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for homicide Thursday for his involvement in the shooting death of his relative on Catalpa Drive.
Hasan Sabir Sabree, 46, was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons after his relative, 41-year-old Danyelle Dillard, was shot and killed. Dillard was found deceased inside the Capalta Drive residence.
This is an ongoing investigation.
