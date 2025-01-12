49°
Man arrested for child desertion after toddler, another juvenile spotted walking down highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for child desertion Saturday after a two-year-old and another child in his care were spotted walking down a Denham Springs highway by themselves.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the kids were supposed to be in Gabriel Lopez's care. Officers said they walked out of their Juniper Street home after being left alone there and were found on La. 1026—Lockhart Road.
The sheriff's office said the children are safe. Lopez was booked for two counts of child desertion.
