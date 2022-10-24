83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone at Ponchatoula bar
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting someone at a Ponchatoula bar.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Deparment, Joshua Taylor shot someone at the Ole Skool Bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to their shoulder.
Trending News
The victim was taken to a hospital and Taylor was taken to the Tangipahoa Parish jail where he was booked for attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected gunman arrested in shooting at Southern University fraternity party
-
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field following upset win over Ole...
-
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field following upset win over Ole...
-
Non-profits distributing free Halloween costumes for families in need
-
VIDEO: Flames shoot out of Central home's windows; deputies looking for arsonist...
Sports Video
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win