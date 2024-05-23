89°
Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to building with someone inside
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after setting fire to a building he was staying in while someone was inside, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
Christopher McCumber, 53, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated arson.
Officials say the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a call around midnight May 21 of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Palmetto Lane. One person was inside, but they escaped safely. Officials determined the fire was intentionally set and identified McCumber, a resident, as the suspect.
