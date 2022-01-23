Man arrested for assaulting woman and holding her captive in Arkansas home

Photo: KNOE

GREEN COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her captive at a house.

According to KNOE, 34-year-old Jerry Laroe of Paragould, Arkansas, was arrested Thursday when Paragould police received a call about a woman being held against her will at a home.

“The Police Department Criminal Division interviewed witnesses who stated that the female had been held inside the residence over several hours and that (Laroe) had threatened to kill the female and two other occupants in the home," police stated in an arrest document.

While responding to the call, officers found the woman "tied up and assaulted inside the house." She was sent to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Investigators say they also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the house.

Laroe was booked into the Greene County jail without a bond and faces charges of suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree battery.