Man arrested for arson in connection with August fire at Sullivan Hardware

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in connection with a building fire at Central's Sullivan Hardware store back in August, officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced via an emailed press release on Wednesday.

Fire officials say 34-year-old Blake Ganheart Davis Lebran was arrested in connection with the August 21 incident.

According to their press release, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were summoned to the 8000 block of Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. in reference to a building fire and upon arriving they spoke with personnel from the Central Fire Department who told them that an American Flag was burned on another building nearby.

Investigators say they also noticed that at least two other fires had been set around Sullivan Hardware.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to identify Lebran as a suspect, officials say.

Baton Rouge Fire Investigators report that the Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Central Fire Department, Eastside Fire Department, and the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office assisted in the arson investigation and in Lebran's arrest.

Lebran was arrested on four counts of simple arson.