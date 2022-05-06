74°
Man arrested for arson after setting fire to pile of clothes, shed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon for allegedly setting a shed on fire, causing minor damage to the building.
Jacob Adams, 19, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of simple arson. Adams lit a small pile of clothes inside the shed on fire, and the flames spread to the building itself.
