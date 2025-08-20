Man arrested for arson after fire at Choctaw Drive storage unit caused around $250,000 of damage

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for arson after a storage building on South Choctaw Drive caught fire late Tuesday night, fire investigators say.

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a Square Space Storage unit around 11:30 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to a single unit 20 minutes later, but smoke made its way into neighboring units. The fire caused around $250,000 in damage.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Derrick Toran. BRFD said Toran admitted to being in the premises of the fire, but did not admit to starting the fire.

Toran was booked for simple arson, simple burglary, criminal trespass, and entry or remaining in place after being forbidden.

No injuries were reported.