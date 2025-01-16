Man arrested for alleged deer hunting, drug possession violations near Port Allen

MDC

PORT ALLEN - A Maringouin man was arrested for alleged deer hunting and drug possession violations near a Port Allen property, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Hunter Gunn, 37, was arrested for hunting deer during illegal hours, taking wild game quadrupeds with a firearm equipped with an infrared sight, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer, failing to wear hunter's orange, and both possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Agents heard Gunn was actively hunting on property near Port Allen without the permission of the property owners. Agents found Gunn actively hunting on the property from a deer stand without hunter’s orange and with a rifle fixed with a thermal scope.

LDWF said Gunn admitted to harvesting an antlered deer during illegal hours, as well as taking a doe that he failed to tag or validate near Ramah earlier in the deer-hunting season. He was found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents seized the rifle, thermal scope, head of the antlered deer and deer meat. Agents arrested Gunn and booked him into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrested Gunn for criminal trespassing.