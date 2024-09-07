Man arrested for accidentally shooting mom

BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide after he claimed that he accidentally shot his mom following an argument.

On Oct. 13 around 6 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of East Brookstown in regards to a woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived they found the woman on her living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Her son, 20-year-old Dexter Clay, was applying pressure to the wound. Clay told officers that he accidentally shot his mother and told officers where the gun was.

Clay's mother was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after she arrived, she died as a result of the shooting.

Clay said that his mother went into the living room and told him to leave her house. She then began hitting him as he stood up to leave. As Clay was leaving, his mother hit him with a bicycle tire air pump. The gun, that was in his pocket, fell out causing the magazine to hit the floor. As Clay picked up the magazine, his mother tried to push him on the sofa and bit him on his chest.

Clay was able to put the magazine back into the gun and as he did, his mother struck him in the head with the tire pump. He then accidentally fired the gun.

According to the arrest report, Clay stated that he immediately called 911 and tried to help his mother.

Clay was arrested on one charge of negligent homicide.