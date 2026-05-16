Letlow thanks supporters for pushing her into Senate runoff; Cassidy congratulates opponents

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow thanked Louisiana voters and President Donald Trump on Saturday for support that carried her into a runoff for a U.S. Senate seat from a deep-red state.

Letlow led among three major candidates but returns show she llikely wouldn't reach the 50 percent threshold necessary to avoid a June 27 runoff. State Treasurer John Fleming was running second and incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy was third.

Trump and others targeted Cassidy to punish him for his vote to convict the president following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

"His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!," Trump said following Cassidy's loss.

With 87 percent of Louisiana's 3,722 precincts reporting unofficial returns, Letlow had 45 percent of the vote, Fleming had 28 percent and Cassidy had 25 percent. Cassidy said he had called the others to congratulate them.

"Thank you for the privilege of representing the great state of Louisiana," Cassidy told his supporters in a concession speech.

Trump had endorsed Letlow, who gave up her safe U.S. House seat to challenge the two-term incumbent.

"Thank you, Louisiana. This is so exciting," Letlow told supporters in Baton Rouge. "Thank you to a very special man, the best president the country has ever had."

Fleming was a former deputy chief of staff to Trump in the president's first term, and also in the race was Mark Spencer of Belle Chasse, who billed himself as a "guns and Bible conservative."

The Democratic Party primary featured Nick Albares and Gary Crockett of New Orleans and Jamie Davis of Ferriday. Davis had 48 percent of the vote in unofficial returns while fewer than 100 votes separated the other two. Whoever had the most would meet Davis in a runoff if Davis doesn't reach 50 percent plus 1.

Saturday's election had featured races for each of the state's six U.S. House seats, but Gov. Jeff Landry canceled primaries after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state had improperly used race to draw up districts that matched the state's demographic makeup. Open primaries have been rescheduled for the House seats in November, with potential runoffs to follow.

But Saturday's contests featured a closed primary for Cassidy and the others, with the expectation that limiting balloting to the state's conservatives would harm Cassidy's re-election chances.

Letlow said her receiving 45 percent of the vote was quite an accomplishment considering the negative advertising targeting her.

Cassidy sought to paint Letlow as a liberal for her embracing diversity initiatives at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she sought the school presidency, Fleming said during the campaign that he was the only conservative in the race. Letlow's campaign messaging sought to introduce her to a statewide audience; both of her opponents have won statewide races previously.

Cassidy was hopeful that independents and "no party" voters would pull a Republican ballot and vote for him, or that Democrats would change their party affiliation and do the same.

Letlow's husband Luke had been elected to Congress in 2020 but died from COVID-19 before taking office. She won a special election in 2021 and won re-election twice.