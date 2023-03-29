58°
Man arrested days after hit-and-run crash that left woman dead in Baton Rouge; bonds out hours later for $330
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man bonded out of jail Thursday on $330 after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run over the weekend that fatally wounded a pedestrian.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Jacob Knazs, 22, on a charge of felony hit and run on Thursday. According to jail records, Knazs bonded out later that day for $330.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, north of Airline Highway. The victim, identified only as a 32-year-old woman, was found in a nearby parking lot and taken to a hospital where she later died.
No other details related to the wreck were immediately available.
