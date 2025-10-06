Man arrested by EBR deputies allegedly stole over $11,000 after stealing woman's identity

BATON ROUGE - A Jefferson Parish resident was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies after he was suspected of using a woman's identity to steal over $11,000 directly from her bank account.

After discovering three suspicious transactions to her account, a Region's Bank representative reportedly informed her that a man had previously presented a driver's license claiming to own her bank account, and successfully made a withdrawal of over $7,000.

A second withdrawal of over $4,000 from her account by the suspect also occurred at a Harrah's Casino, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

The woman reported both thefts in 2023. According to arrest records, the woman claims that she is suffering a financial loss of $19,202, about $8,000 more than she reported missing from her bank accounts.

Taurus Hale, 28, was arrested by deputies on Sunday in connection with the theft.

Hale is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and bank fraud.