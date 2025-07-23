Man arrested by Ascension deputies on motor vehicle, identity theft claims he's 'not an a**hole'

GONZALES - A man who claims he's "not an a**hole" was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.

Alton Barber III was taken into custody by deputies outside of Pelican Point in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning for stealing a car.

The victim, who does not want to be identified, tells WBRZ he woke up around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and didn't see his wife's new Audi parked outside their home. He called the sheriff's office, which responded quickly.

Deputies found the car soon after at the front of the subdivision near a grocery store. When they approached the vehicle, Barber jumped out of a nearby dumpster. APSO says Barber reached for the car door handle, which is when they read him his rights and placed him under arrest.

Barber was tight lipped, but police were able to identify him because he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of arrest.

According to Nola.com, Barber was arrested in New Orleans last July for similar charges when he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and demanded she hand over the keys to her Toyota Highlander. Before taking the vehicle Barber allegedly told her, "I'm not an a**hole," and allowed the woman to take her groceries from the vehicle and remove her house keys from the key ring.

An individual, which is believed to be Barber, was seen on a Pelican Pointe resident's surveillance camera around 11:50 p.m. Monday, July 21, pulling on a car door handle and again around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, walking up a driveway.

Deputies confirm they contacted Audi and the stolen vehicle was tracked via GPS and turned off.

According to the unidentified victim, Barber had a backpack on him full of stolen items. That backpack was also seen in surveillance video. No damage was done to the vehicle. At the time of the theft, the car was left unlocked and a spare was left inside.

"Obviously, a lesson has been learned," said the victim.

The victim also notes that Barber had put gas in the car.

Barber is facing charges in Gonzales for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, and simple burglary. He was arrested in New Orleans last summer on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, 64 counts of identity theft, and access device fraud.