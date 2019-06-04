Man arrested after victim dropped off at hospital following 'accidental' shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man who claims he accidentally shot someone over the weekend.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back arrived at an East Baton Rouge Parish hospital. He was accompanied by two men. One of the men was identified as Christopher Walker.

According to the arrest report, the victim died from his injury.

Before law enforcement arrived, Walker left the hospital. He was later stopped in West Baton Rouge Parish. As authorities searched the truck, they found two handguns.

Authorities also found a bullet hole and a small amount of blood on the lumbar portion of the passenger seat.

While speaking with detectives, Walker said he accidentally shot the victim. According to the arrest report, Walker was in the back seat when the 9mm handgun he was holding accidentally discharged and struck the victim.

Walker was charged with negligent homicide, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.