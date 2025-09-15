74°
Man arrested after Tiger Stadium fight with security guard

2 hours 48 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, September 14 2025 Sep 14, 2025 September 14, 2025 10:12 PM September 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after fighting with a security guard and pushing a deputy during LSU's game against Florida on Saturday night. 

Arrest documents say 23-year-old Jeoffriel Rogers was in Section 104 with a group of friends who were all in a heated argument with an Allied Security worker.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a deputy went to the commotion and attempted to de-escalate the issue by sending the security guard down the stairs. Documents say Rogers went after the guard, pushing the deputy out of the way. 

After a scuffle, Rogers was handcuffed and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of an officer. 

