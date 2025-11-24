72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than $11,000 in his car
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man when they allegedly found weed, cash and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.
According to BRPD, officers stopped LeKolby Brown for a traffic violation on West McKinley Street. BRPD said that during the stop, officers found 550 grams of marijuana, $11,272 in cash and a .40 caliber Glock pistol.
Trending News
Brown was arrested and booked for possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I substance, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and illegal window tint.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jimmy Cliff, reggae giant and star of landmark film 'The Harder They...
-
'Wicked: For Good' is even more popular than the first, soaring to...
-
Country music star Zach Bryan to perform in Tiger Stadium for 'Death...
-
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
-
Local church spreads Thanksgiving cheer with turkey giveaway at Hi Nabor