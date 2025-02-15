Man arrested after intentionally parking truck on train tracks during Slidell parade

SLIDELL - Police arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly parked his truck on train tracks during a parade in Slidell. Unsurprisingly, a train wrecked his truck just minutes later.

The Slidell Police Department said officers arrested Robert King, 45, for aggravated obstruction of a highway and disturbing the peace after he parked his truck on the train tracks near the route of the Krewe of Titans parade Friday night.

King left his vehicle there and began to walk in the crowd of paradegoers, allegedly making "disturbing" comments that cause several people to report him to the police.

While officers searched for King among the crowd, a southbound train hit his truck. You can see the aftermath of the crash here.

No one was injured.

"This is the perfect example of a ‘See Something, Say Something’ scenario," said Slidell police chief Randy Fandal.

More charges against King are expected as the investigation continues.