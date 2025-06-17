79°
Man arrested after fleeing from Baldwin Police in vehicle pursuit
BALDWIN - Police arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit in Baldwin on Saturday, officials said.
Travis Nedd, 46, allegedly fled from officers and led them on a pursuit before being stopped on private property.
Police booked Nedd for possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, resisting an officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under suspension, among other charges.
