91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after depositing $2,000 into his account with phony money orders
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for filing two separate false money orders in 2023.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the money orders began in September 2023. In four days, Branden Wiggins allegedly deposited two separate money orders into his account, both worth $1,000. He also withdrew $497 from his account.
Trending News
The investigation concluded with Wiggins' arrest on Sunday. He was booked for bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
-
Mothers who have lost children to violence join together at community meeting...
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
Residents gather in Downtown Baton Rouge for Flag Week festivities
-
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden