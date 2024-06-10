Man arrested after depositing $2,000 into his account with phony money orders

91°
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for filing two separate false money orders in 2023. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the money orders began in September 2023. In four days, Branden Wiggins allegedly deposited two separate money orders into his account, both worth $1,000. He also withdrew $497 from his account.

The investigation concluded with Wiggins' arrest on Sunday. He was booked for bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and theft. 

