79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after Denham Springs hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

2 hours 52 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025 Apr 2, 2025 April 02, 2025 7:30 PM April 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Monday left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Troopers said the crash happened Saturday night shortly before 9 p.m. along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Trending News

Brandon Chenevert was arrested after two anonymous tips identified him as the driver. HE was booked for felony hit and run, negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance, possession of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule three drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days