Man arrested after Denham Springs hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Monday left a pedestrian seriously injured.
Troopers said the crash happened Saturday night shortly before 9 p.m. along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Brandon Chenevert was arrested after two anonymous tips identified him as the driver. HE was booked for felony hit and run, negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance, possession of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule three drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
