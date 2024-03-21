Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Police have arrested 58-year-old Carlos Burgos for the death of a man who was found in a car fire in St. Gabriel.
On Feb. 29, St. Gabriel Police and the East Iberville Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at 4445 Point Clair Road. While on scene, crews found a body inside the trunk of the burned vehicle.
Police identified the body as 28-year-old Jarrous Mitchell of Prairieville.
During the investigation, officials had a warrant for Burgos's arrest. He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on second-degree murder, arson, and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is underway by the St. Gabriel Police Department with the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and members of the 18th Judicial District DA's Office investigators.
Authorities say more arrests are expected soon.
