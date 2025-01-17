Man arrested after allegedly sending secretly-recorded revenge porn to ex's new partner

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and sending her current partner secretly-recorded pornographic videos of the ex was arrested.

According to a Baton Rouge Police affidavit, 39-year-old Gerald Glasper was arrested Thursday after police responded to a disturbance call at a Lobdell Boulevard hotel.

Officers said Glasper went to the hotel where his ex-girlfriend and her current girlfriend were staying and tried to convince his ex to get back together with him. This violated a protective order the ex had in place, the affidavit notes.

Glasper had also sent his ex's current girlfriend videos he screen-recorded of his ex without her knowledge, including videos of her undressed.

Police identified Glasper's ex as the woman in the videos.

Glasper was then arrested on video voyeurism, nonconsensual disclosure of private images and violation of a protective order charges. He was also booked as a fugitive for an outstanding warrant from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Glasper has a long criminal record, including pleading guilty to misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile in a 2012 encounter with a 16-year-old girl.