Man arrested after allegedly raping woman in LSU's Delta Chi frat house

BATON ROUGE — An LSU fraternity member accused of raping a woman at the Delta Chi frat house was arrested Wednesday.

Phoenix Hernandez, 21, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on third-degree rape charges.

WBRZ previously reported that a woman told police she woke up in the hallway outside Hernandez's room in the Delta Chi house on April 3, and could not remember how she got there from a bar. When she tried to enter his room, the door was locked, so she walked to a nearby apartment where a friend lived.

She said she then called Hernandez three days later and asked what happened, but he told her they just kissed, according to an arrest warrant. After she pressed him further, he allegedly admitted that they had sex.

On April 14, the woman called Hernandez again, but with an LSUPD officer present. Documents say Hernandez said he could not remember if the two had sex and felt pressured to say that they had when she first asked.

Hernandez was detained on April 16 and taken in for questioning, where he remained adamant that he did not remember the two having sex, arrest documents say. During a search of Hernandez's phone, LSUPD says an officer found audio messages that he sent to a friend just hours after the woman left his room, in which he boasted about having sex with her.

He was booked on a $20,000 bond.