BREC wants feedback on what project is first in Perkins Road Community Park Master Plan

BATON ROUGE - A football stadium, skate park, tennis courts, a playground, and a Velodrome are just a few of the features found at the Perkins Road Community Park.

For Forrest Town, he says he uses the skate park pretty often.

"I do use the skatepark quite a bit on my bike. It's a multipurpose area, people are out there on rollerblades, on skateboards, on BMX bikes, on what's call dirt-jump bikes, so it's a highly utilized area by different user groups," Town said.

A master plan approved by BREC back in February aims to make significant enhancements to the park.

Some members of the community call the Velodrome at the front entrance of the park an eyesore. Under the plan, it will be transformed into an amphitheater.

"We have a big hole with a lot of concrete that was going to cost a bunch of money to just do away with before we even start to put anything back, so we proposed to repurpose it and make it into a multipurpose space," Landscape Architect over the Master Plan, Joey Furr, said.

Olympia Stadium is the home for several high school sporting events. BREC plans to expand and improve the turf on the field to attract high-level soccer games, and also increase the number of seats in the stadium from 4,000 to over 8,000.

Additional parking is also anticipated to be constructed, along with a new pickleball center with 15 to 20 courts.

The master plan will cost the agency around 30 million dollars, but the plan is broken into seven different phases.

"Once we make a determination on which one we are going to move forward, we would go back and look at our annual budgets and our capital funding options and see what we have to do and what additional funding we would have to find outside of that," Peter Ciepluch with BREC Planning and Engineering said.

Members of the community will have until the end of the month to complete a survey ranking which phase they would like to see constructed first.

"The taxpayers of the parish and the residents that live here are the ones that we work for. It's public recreation, and we want to make a great public space for the public," Furr said.

You can view a full list of all the projects here.