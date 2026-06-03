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Tangipahoa deputies looking for thieves who stole two Tickfaw girls' bikes
TICKFAW — Two girls had their brand-new pink bicycles stolen from their home on Zypher Drive in the Tickfaw area over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the bikes were taken between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 31. Two people are believed to be responsible, though only one is visible in surveillance footage.
TPSO said the bikes are 20 inches tall and metallic pink. One is a Huffy and the other is a BMX, deputies said.
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The sheriff's office asks anyone who lives in the area near Hwy. 1064 and Sibley Road to check their cameras from that time frame. Tips can be called in to 985-345-6150.
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