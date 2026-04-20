Man wanted for allegedly raping woman at LSU frat house

BATON ROUGE — An LSU fraternity member is accused of raping a woman at a frat house, according to LSU Police Department documents.

Phoenix Hernandez, 21, is wanted on a third-degree rape charge.

The woman told police that she woke up in the hallway outside Hernandez's room in the Delta Chi house on April 3, and could not remember how she got there from a bar. She tried to enter his room, but the door was locked so she walked to a friend's nearby apartment.

She said she called Hernandez three days later and asked what happened, but he told her they just kissed, according to an arrest warrant. After she pressed him further, he allegedly admitted that they had sex.

On April 14, the woman called Hernandez again, but with an LSUPD officer present. This time, documents say Hernandez said that could not remember if the two had sex and felt pressured to say that they had when she first asked.

Hernandez was detained on April 16 and taken in for questioning, where he remained adamant that he did not remember the two having sex, arrest documents say.

During a search of Hernandez's phone, LSUPD says an officer found audio messages that he sent to a friend just hours after the woman left his room, in which he boasted about having sex with her.