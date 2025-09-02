Man arrested after allegedly killing man, lying to officers about his identity

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after he allegedly killed someone and then waited for police to arrive, but lied about his identity and what happened, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Nugene Eackles, 49, was arrested on Aug. 29 for the murder of Frank Johnson nearly a month earlier.

According to arrest documents, Eackles and Johnson got into an argument outside a home on Byron Avenue, near the intersection with Longfellow Drive, just before 6:30 a.m. The argument escalated, leading to Eackles shooting Johnson in the head. Eackles then went inside before coming back out to call the police while standing over Johnson.

When officers arrived, Eackles allegedly told them his name was Teddy Sims and lied about his birthday.

Investigators later discovered Eackles was allegedly lying when they saw the murder take place on neighbors' surveillance footage, according to BRPD.

Eackles was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.