Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend and lying to police about it

BATON ROUGE — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend in an apartment along North Ardenwood Drive and lying to police about it.

Shyquencia Marshall was fatally shot at the Bellecour Crossings apartment complex on May 28. On Wednesday, police arrested her boyfriend, 33-year-old Ryan Selestan, in connection with her murder.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Selestan told officers after the shooting that Marshall had walked to the store and returned saying she had been shot. He allegedly told police he thought she must have been hanging around outside the store when she was shot.

When asked if he owned a gun, Selestan allegedly told police no, not since his Smith and Wesson pistol was stolen three months prior.

However, arrest documents show that the apartment complex provided footage of Selestan walking around with a silver and black pistol, believed to be the "stolen" Smith and Wesson, just two days before the shooting. Additionally, BRPD said there was no video evidence to suggest that Marshall ever left the apartment to go to the store, directly contradicting Selestan's statements.

After reviewing body cam footage, BRPD says investigators noticed blood smears on the apartment walls and that the TV had been knocked over, pointing to a physical altercation.

Selestan was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.