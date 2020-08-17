Man allegedly raped 10-year-old after meeting her through social media

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing rape charges after a missing child was found in his bed over the weekend.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Jacob Parker was booked for first-degree rape after deputies found the 10-year-old at his home.

Once she was found, the girl told investigators Parker picked her up from her home early Saturday morning after the two met on social media. Parker himself later admitted to deputies that he had the victim perform oral sex on him at his house.

Parker was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.