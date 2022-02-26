Man allegedly killed neighbor he says broke into his house, poisoned his food

Christopher Thomas

MONROE - A man is accused of killing his neighbor who he believes broke into his home and poisoned his food.

The Monroe Police Department told KNOE that the attack happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at a residence on McKeen Place.

When police responded to the scene, they found Julian Reeder dead inside his home from blunt force trauma.

An investigation led authorities to Reeder's neighbor, 45-year-old Christopher Thomas, at his house right around the corner on Shannon Street. Thomas was taken into custody as a suspect.

During police questioning, Thomas claimed Reeder broke into his home and poisoned his food, so he went to his house to confront him.

Thomas also was heard making negative comments about Reeder and saying something about having to "stop him," KNOE reports.

Police say Thomas broke into Reeder's home, leading to an argument and physical fight.

Thomas claimed Reeder tried to hit him with a rocking chair, but he blocked the chair which then hit the victim in the head, police say.

According to police, Thomas said he saw the victim fall down, but he then left and went back home.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of manslaughter.