Man allegedly kicked down ex-girlfriend's apartment door, shot and killed man who was visiting her
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of kicking down the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment and killing a man who was there to visit her late Wednesday night.
Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.
Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident around midnight at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex, located on West McKinley Street just off Nicholson Drive.
Investigators say Allen's ex-girlfriend lived in the apartment complex and invited Williams over Wednesday night. Around half an hour after Williams got to her apartment, Allen showed up and started beating on the front door.
Allen then kicked the door open and forced his way into the residence with a rifle, according to police. He shot Williams several times before fleeing the area.
Williams died at the scene.
Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of a weapon.
