92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly held LSU library staff members captive inside office, yelled for over 30 minutes
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man for allegedly keeping two university faculty members inside a library office against their will Monday.
According to the LSUPD, Michael Cave, 52, after he allegedly was in the office of an LSU librarian yelling and physically blocking the door, preventing two staff members from leaving.
The staff members told police that Cave had been yelling for more than 30 minutes. Arrest documents did not specify what he was yelling about.
Trending News
Cave was arrested for false imprisonment, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace in a tumultuous manner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor says outgoing police chief Murphy Paul never let her...
-
NAKAMOTO: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul resigns; mayor's office issues statement
-
Summer of Hope continues making strikes in the community, but events still...
-
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new...
-
Woman dies in apartment without air conditioning, prompts Metro Council to consider...