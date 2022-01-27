Man allegedly drove from New Orleans to Baton Rouge to have sex with underaged girl

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly drove an hour to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover cop.

Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, posing as an underaged girl, started an online conversation with 38-year-old Trenton Thomas of New Orleans Tuesday evening. Arrest documents say Thomas responded to a picture posted to the fake account, asking if the minor lived far away and if she wanted to "cuddle."

Just before deciding to make the drive over, Thomas allegedly told the undercover officer, "I guess mostly I'm worried you're law enforcement." Moments later, he again asked if the teen was actually an undercover officer. Ultimately Thomas decided to make the trip and informed the agent he was driving to Baton Rouge.

Around an hour later, authorities saw a white Kia pull into a parking lot on Highland Road at the same time Thomas sent a message saying he had arrived at their meetup location in a white car. He then said he was pulling back out onto the street at the same time the Kia left the parking lot.

An agent pulled Thomas over at the intersection of Airline Hwy and Highland Road and found three unused condoms in his pocket. Another was in his wallet.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.