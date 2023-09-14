74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man allegedly doused mom in lighter fluid, set her on fire after she took away his radio

Wednesday, September 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting his mother on fire after she took away his radio. 

Baton Rouge Fire officials say Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez spoke through a translator and told investigators that he was on narcotics when the fire happened. Romero-Rodriguez said he became angry when his mother took away his radio. 

Reports say Romero-Rodriguez doused his mother and a wall of their home on Old Hammond Highway in lighter fluid then set her on fire. Investigators said the woman ran away and Romero-Rodriguez put out the flames. 

Romero-Rodriguez was arrested and booked for aggravated arson. 

