74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly doused mom in lighter fluid, set her on fire after she took away his radio
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting his mother on fire after she took away his radio.
Baton Rouge Fire officials say Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez spoke through a translator and told investigators that he was on narcotics when the fire happened. Romero-Rodriguez said he became angry when his mother took away his radio.
Reports say Romero-Rodriguez doused his mother and a wall of their home on Old Hammond Highway in lighter fluid then set her on fire. Investigators said the woman ran away and Romero-Rodriguez put out the flames.
Trending News
Romero-Rodriguez was arrested and booked for aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Initially considered a suicide, police realize woman's death was murder after another...
-
East Feliciana animal preserve claims feds 'wrongfully confiscated' their sick giraffe
-
Soldier arrested, accused of shooting at family in their car after road...
-
Sheriff: 14-year-old killed classmate, injured 2 others in St. Helena school shooting;...
-
After 79-year-old man's murder, surveillance video played key role in his son's...