Man allegedly doused mom in lighter fluid, set her on fire after she took away his radio

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting his mother on fire after she took away his radio.

Baton Rouge Fire officials say Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez spoke through a translator and told investigators that he was on narcotics when the fire happened. Romero-Rodriguez said he became angry when his mother took away his radio.

Reports say Romero-Rodriguez doused his mother and a wall of their home on Old Hammond Highway in lighter fluid then set her on fire. Investigators said the woman ran away and Romero-Rodriguez put out the flames.

Romero-Rodriguez was arrested and booked for aggravated arson.