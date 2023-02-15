Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly climbed through bedroom window, shot his girlfriend and her mother at Highland Road apartment
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of shooting his girlfriend and her mother after he snuck in through the bedroom window of their Highland Road apartment.
The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Hub Apartments. The victim told police the shooter was her boyfriend of three years and the father of her two children, James Hutchinson Jr..
The victim explained to Baton Rouge Police that she and Hutchinson had gotten into an argument at their apartment Sunday, sometime before the shooting. She said Hutchinson, 20, had accused the victim of cheating on him before he chased her down in the parking lot and pistol whipped her in the back and face as she was leaving.
Around midnight, the victim and her mother returned to their shared apartment and found no sign of Hutchinson there. However, police believe Hutchinson then got in through the rear bedroom window and started shooting at the two women, hitting his girlfriend in the wrist and her mom in the abdomen.
Both women ran out of the apartment and went looking for help. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Hutchinson was booked Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The worst mayor' - Metro Council members outraged over plant workers whose...
-
Downtown Development District and Baton Rouge Area Chamber partnering to fill vacant...
-
Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage
-
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new...
-
Suspect in Madison Brooks case faces arrest in yet another rape investigation...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...