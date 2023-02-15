Man allegedly climbed through bedroom window, shot his girlfriend and her mother at Highland Road apartment

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of shooting his girlfriend and her mother after he snuck in through the bedroom window of their Highland Road apartment.

The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Hub Apartments. The victim told police the shooter was her boyfriend of three years and the father of her two children, James Hutchinson Jr..

The victim explained to Baton Rouge Police that she and Hutchinson had gotten into an argument at their apartment Sunday, sometime before the shooting. She said Hutchinson, 20, had accused the victim of cheating on him before he chased her down in the parking lot and pistol whipped her in the back and face as she was leaving.

Around midnight, the victim and her mother returned to their shared apartment and found no sign of Hutchinson there. However, police believe Hutchinson then got in through the rear bedroom window and started shooting at the two women, hitting his girlfriend in the wrist and her mom in the abdomen.

Both women ran out of the apartment and went looking for help. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Hutchinson was booked Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated battery.