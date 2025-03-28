Man accused of triple murder apologizes to family of toddler he allegedly shot, killed in 2021

BATON ROUGE - David Williams, who is facing three murder counts after a Memorial Day 2021 shooting at a College Drive apartment complex that left three people — including a toddler — dead, apologized to the families of the victims during his time on the stand Friday morning.

Williams, 23, is accused of killing Reginald Thomas, 20; Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16; and Ja'Tyri Brown, 1, with his brother Ladarius Coleman. In November, Coleman, 19, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

While Williams was on the stand during Friday's hearings, he apologized to Ja'Tyri Brown's family.

"I love children, so this is hurting me," Williams said.

Brown's grandmother walked out of the courtroom during Williams' testimony.

As of 10:45 a.m., the trial entered closing arguments.

More details about the trial will be added as it continues Friday.