Man accused of setting living room on fire arrested for arson
BATON ROUGE — A 75-year-old man accused of setting the living room of a duplex he lived in on fire was arrested, Baton Rouge Fire officials said Monday.
Guadelupe Roberto Torres was arrested for aggravated arson Sunday evening.
Firefighters responded to the Wyoming Street apartment fire near Aster Street around 6:51 p.m. They extinguished the small fire, but the blaze caused $5,000 in damages.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators said the intentionally set fire posed a risk to himself and others.
