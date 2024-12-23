64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of setting living room on fire arrested for arson

3 hours 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 10:11 AM December 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 75-year-old man accused of setting the living room of a duplex he lived in on fire was arrested, Baton Rouge Fire officials said Monday.

Guadelupe Roberto Torres was arrested for aggravated arson Sunday evening. 

Firefighters responded to the Wyoming Street apartment fire near Aster Street around 6:51 p.m. They extinguished the small fire, but the blaze caused $5,000 in damages. 

Baton Rouge Fire investigators said the intentionally set fire posed a risk to himself and others.

