Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme

BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward.

Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts of felony theft and forgery of insurance certificates. Multiple victims claimed they paid thousands of dollars in insurance premiums to companies operated by Wagoner, but he never actually secured policies on their behalf, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Among the latest victims to come forward was someone whose business had been insured through Wagoner since 2016. That person only learned they had no legitimate insurance after Wagoner told them they were on the hook for a $13,000 piece of equipment that was destroyed in a fire.

Another victim in Alabama said they paid over $31,000 to Wagoner before investigators learned he wasn't even licensed to sell insurance in that state.

Wagoner was first accused of defrauding his customers back in January 2022, in wake of Hurricane Ida, after several storm victims realized they wouldn't be compensated for their insurance claims. He was arrested in June after Louisiana State Police investigated the accusations against him.

Wagoner, who was out on bond at the time of his most recent arrest, has since bonded out of jail again.