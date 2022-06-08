Baton Rouge man arrested for selling phony insurance plans, allegedly stole over $39k

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a man accused of selling fraudulent insurance plans to unsuspecting customers.

Louisiana State Police said 47-year-old Trampus Wagoner of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on charges including theft and forgery of insurance certificates.

According to police, Wagoner took premiums from numerous customers and never secured policies on their behalf. In total, Wagoner allegedly defrauded his victims out of more than $39,000.

Wagoner was booked Wednesday into the East Baton Rouge jail.

State Police urged anyone who purchased insurance from Wagoner to contact investigators at (225)925-3850.