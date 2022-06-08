93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge man arrested for selling phony insurance plans, allegedly stole over $39k

4 hours 3 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, June 08 2022 Jun 8, 2022 June 08, 2022 1:28 PM June 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a man accused of selling fraudulent insurance plans to unsuspecting customers.

Louisiana State Police said 47-year-old Trampus Wagoner of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on charges including theft and forgery of insurance certificates. 

According to police, Wagoner took premiums from numerous customers and never secured policies on their behalf. In total, Wagoner allegedly defrauded his victims out of more than $39,000.

Wagoner was booked Wednesday into the East Baton Rouge jail.

State Police urged anyone who purchased insurance from Wagoner to contact investigators at (225)925-3850.

