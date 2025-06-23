Man accused of robbing ATM technician, stealing $7,000 at Kim's Food Mart

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an ATM technician at Kim Food's Mart on North Street, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

BRPD said Gregory Moore robbed an ATM technician of approximately $7,000 in cash in January 2023.

Moore had a previous criminal history that included at least five robbery arrests since 2018, police said.