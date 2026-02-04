Man accused of killing stepfather in March 2025 booked into EBR Parish Prison on murder charges

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his stepfather was arrested on murder charges this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2025.

Ian Seghers, 35, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder charges. He was also booked on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Seghers was arrested in Covington, arrest records say.

Seghers allegedly killed Walter "Keith" Rowland, who was reported missing on March 9, 2025. When WBRZ reported on Seghers' arrest warrant, Rowland's body had not been found.

According to the warrant, cell phone data shows that Seghers and Rowland were at Rowland's Jean Street home together on the afternoon of March 1. At the time Rowland went missing, Seghers was living in a camper outside the house on Jean Street, family members said, and the men did not get along well.

License plate readers showed Seghers driving Rowland's white van after March 1, the warrant said.

St. Tammany Sheriff's deputies later reported to Baton Rouge Police that someone who knew Rowland and Seghers saw him in Pearl River driving Rowland's van. Seghers had asked to borrow a shovel so he could bury a dog and then walked into a wooded area.

Investigators found evidence that a large amount of blood had been in Rowland's bedroom. The ceiling, a chair and the floor behind that chair all had blood spatter. The carpet under that chair had been removed. Someone treated the chair with a cleaning product that discolored it.