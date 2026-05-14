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Man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile now faces child porn, animal sexual abuse charges
FRANKLIN — New charges have been brought against a man who was arrested earlier in the week for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Cameron Paul Rodrigue, 20, of Bourg, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child sexual abuse material and seven counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
Rodrigue was already in jail at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, as he was arrested Monday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor in Bayou Vista.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the new charges were added after deputies searched a device belonging to Rodrigue and found further evidence.
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Rodrigue remains incarcerated in St. Mary Parish.
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