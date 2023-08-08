Man accused of holding woman captive in Livingston Parish dies in custody days after his arrest

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man accused of holding a woman hostage in Livingston Parish has died in custody after deputies say he fell and hurt himself while fleeing law enforcement.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Christian Gremillion, 33, was initially arrested on July 27 after deputies received a report of a domestic situation at a convenience store on Juban Road. A worker at the store said a bruised-up woman ran into the store saying she was being held against her will by an armed man pumping gas outside.

When deputies arrived, Gremillion "fled on foot tripping and falling on a cement curb at the store," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Gremillion was taken into a custody and spent six days in the hospital before being booked Aug. 3 into the Livingston Parish jail on charges of false imprisonment, resisting and felon in possession of a firearm.

A day later, he became unresponsive after requesting medical assistance at the jail. Deputies performed life-saving measures until they detected a pulse, and he was then taken to a hospital. He died a day later, on Aug. 5, the sheriff's office said.

"An autopsy was performed today by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office and the preliminary cause of death is 'blunt force injuries of abdomen,'" the department said in a statement Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the coroner's findings were consistent with their own investigation but released no further information about the situation.