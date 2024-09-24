72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of fatally shooting EBRSO deputy dies

7 years 6 months 4 days ago Tuesday, March 21 2017 Mar 21, 2017 March 21, 2017 6:17 PM March 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – The shooter accused of killing an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy on O'Neal Lane Saturday has died from his injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, Brandon Wiley died in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Wiley and Sergeant Shawn Anderson were involved in a struggle outside of a hair salon on O'Neal Lane after Anderson responded to a reported rape.

Both Anderson and Wiley were transported from the scene to separate hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Trending News

Wiley had an extensive criminal past spanning the past 12 years. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days