Man accused of fatally shooting EBRSO deputy dies
BATON ROUGE – The shooter accused of killing an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy on O'Neal Lane Saturday has died from his injuries.
According to Louisiana State Police, Brandon Wiley died in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The body of accused cop killer Brandon Wiley has left OLOL for the EBR coroner's office. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/mH8DEwbFUW— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 22, 2017
Wiley and Sergeant Shawn Anderson were involved in a struggle outside of a hair salon on O'Neal Lane after Anderson responded to a reported rape.
Both Anderson and Wiley were transported from the scene to separate hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Wiley had an extensive criminal past spanning the past 12 years.
